DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / TV BRICS unveils strategy to boost Russian agricultural exports in BRICS+ nations

TV BRICS unveils strategy to boost Russian agricultural exports in BRICS+ nations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], June 28 (ANI): The TV BRICS International Media Network has partnered with Russia's Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development (Agroexport) to promote Russian agro-industrial products across BRICS+ countries.

Advertisement

The agreement was formalised at the 28th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, with TV BRICS Chairman Ivan Polyakov and Agroexport Director Ilya Ilyushin signing the deal, TV BRICS reported.

The collaboration aims to enhance the global image of Russia's agricultural sector by highlighting leading national producers, promoting Russian goods in overseas markets, and encouraging export-oriented growth among agro-processing enterprises, as reported by TV BRICS.

Advertisement

"Media play an important role in supporting Russia's agro-industrial complex, helping to promote products in foreign markets and form a positive image of the industry. Today we face a crucial task - to develop a global dialogue among friendly nations. I am confident that cooperation with TV BRICS will enable us to promptly deliver all necessary information about the development of trade relations among BRICS countries to a multibillion audience," said Ilyushin, as per TV BRICS report.

Polyakov underlined the strategic importance of food security and sustainable agriculture, aligning the initiative with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. He noted that the topic remains a key priority in TV BRICS' media agenda.

Advertisement

Previously, TV BRICS collaborated with Brazil's Agro+ TV on Agroparallels, a documentary series exploring Russia-Brazil cooperation in the agricultural sector. Building on that success, Polyakov announced a new project titled BRICS GRAIN, set to premiere in 2025, which will focus on agricultural diplomacy and deepening partnerships with the Global South and East.

Agroexport, a key agency under the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, supports exporters through in-depth market analysis, barrier assessments, international promotion, and buyer engagement. The centre plays a pivotal role in Russia's strategy to expand its agricultural footprint globally. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts