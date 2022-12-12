Twitter Blue set for relaunch

New York, December 11
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. Twitter said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark.
The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking
Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...
Air India nears historic order for 500 jets
Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...
J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary
BJP hails move, cites Hry database