Twitter considering $11 for Blue service with verification for iPhone users

New Delhi, December 8
Elon Musk is going to raise the price of Twitter Blue subscription service with verification from $8 to $11 for iPhone users, keeping the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on revenues from iOS apps on its App Store.
According to a report in The Information, the micro-blogging platform has informed some employees that it plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription service.
The company executives are considering charging $7 for Blue service for Twitter on the web and $11 via iOS app on iPhones, the report said, quoting sources.
Musk last month launched Blue subscription plan with verification but later postponed it after it met with huge controversy as several fake accounts came up on the platform, impersonating brands and celebrities.
He said that the micro-blogging platform will relaunch its $8 Blue subscription service with verification from November 29, this time more "rock solid," but deferred that too to avoid Apple's 30 per cent cut of App Store purchases.
Musk criticised the App Store cut, calling it a "hidden 30 per cent tax on the Internet".
He posted, "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" and added, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why," he added.
Earlier this month, Musk said the tech giant Apple had "fully resumed" advertising on the micro-blogging platform.
After his meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk said they had "resolved" misunderstandings over the micro-blogging platform possibly being removed from the App Store.
"Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," the Twitter CEO said. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh
Early trends show that the saffron party with a vote share o...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Congress crosses half-way mark, BJP sends general secretary to hill state to engage rebels
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP headed for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3