Twitter ends ad-free articles for premium Blue subscribers

New Delhi, November 2

Twitter has announced to discontinue ad-free articles for its premium Blue subscribers under Elon Musk as the new CEO.

The micro-blogging platform said that it made the decision "to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of close of business, on October 31, 2022".

Twitter included ad-free articles when it rolled out its Blue subscription last year for $4.99.

A portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees went directly to publishers within their network.

The feature was based on the platform Twitter acquired from Scroll, a service that specialised in removing ads from news sites.

"We will stop displaying the 'Twitter Blue Publisher' label on any tweets containing your articles. We will no longer be sending a Twitter Blue token when people on Twitter access articles from your properties," the micro-blogging platform said in an email sent to publishers.

"This will prevent the ad-free experience on your site from loading. There is no change required from your end, but feel free to remove any Twitter Blue code from your site," said the company.

The features let Blue users view ad-free articles on participating websites.

"This is just the beginning for Ad-free Articles with much more ad-free content to come as we continue to build more partnerships, with more publishers, in more markets," the company had said in November last year.

"Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 per cent more per person than they would have made from serving ads to that person," it added. IANS

#elon musk #social media #twitter