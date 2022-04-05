Twitter to name top shareholder Elon Musk to board

April 5
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media company.
Musk cannot become the owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter’s common stock either as an individual shareholder or as a member of a group as long as he is the director of Twitter, the company said in a filing.
“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board,” Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal said in a tweet.
“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.”
On Monday, Musk disclosed his ownership of 73.5 million Twitter shares, which are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which he is the sole trustee.
Musk will participate in the director benefits arrangements applicable to non-employee directors, the company said. Twitter will enter into its standard form of indemnification agreement with Musk, it added.
Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.
Twitter shares surged 6% in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27% on Monday. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC
India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...
2.6 crore Indian adults have not taken even one Covid shot: Govt in Rajya Sabha
97 % of all doses administered so far have been free of cost...
Haryana Vidhan Sabha unanimously passes resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab
70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in...
Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels
This is the first time that action has been taken against th...