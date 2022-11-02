Twitter's new boss Elon Musk says blue tick on sale for US$ 8 per month

New York, November 1
Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will now be available at a price of eight dollars per month.
Musk blasted the "current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark”, using an expletive.
“Power to the people! Blue for US$ 8 per month,” he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.
He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”.
A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified “because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm