Two arrested for stealing communications cables

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 (ANI/TPS): Two suspects were arrested for stealing communications cables and causing damage in the Tel Hatzor National Park area in the north of Israel.

The two suspects are residents of Dalit al-Karmel, a Druze town located on Mount Carmel in the Haifa District, aged 25 and 27.

They were arrested after police received a report from people who observed them working with a backhoe and other work tools in the park. (ANI/TPS)

