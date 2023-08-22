 Two children pulled from Pakistan cable car, 6 more trapped; helicopter rescue halted as night falls : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Two children pulled from Pakistan cable car, 6 more trapped; helicopter rescue halted as night falls

Two children pulled from Pakistan cable car, 6 more trapped; helicopter rescue halted as night falls

7 children and their teacher were stranded in a cable car over a high ravine since Tuesday morning

Two children pulled from Pakistan cable car, 6 more trapped; helicopter rescue halted as night falls

In this image taken from video, a cable car carrying seven people dangles hundreds of meters above the ground in the remote Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Tuesday. AP/PTI



Reuters

Peshawar/Islamabad, August 22

Rescuers in Pakistan pulled two of seven children to safety after they became stranded with their teacher in a cable car over a high ravine, but a helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell, media and a security source said.

Flood lights were installed and a ground-based rescue operation was continuing more than 12 hours after their cable car snagged, a security source said.

The source added that cable crossing experts had been sent by the military to the area, a remote location north of Islamabad, and would try to rescue the children one by one by transferring them one by one on a small platform along the cable.

Local residents said community members from surrounding areas who had experience rescuing people this way had also arrived.

"It is a slow and risky operation. One person needs to tie himself with a rope and he will go in a small chairlift and rescue them one by one," said Abdul Nasir Khan, a nearby resident.

One of the cable lines carrying the car snapped at around 7 a.m. (0200 GMT) as the students were travelling to school in a remote mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 km (125 miles) north of Islamabad, officials said.

Two children were rescued, one by one, district official Shah Fahad and the military's media said. Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground. An official had earlier said four children had been rescued.

The cable car became stranded half way across a ravine, about 275 metres (900 feet) above ground, Shariq Riaz Khattak a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.

The helicopter rescue mission had been complicated by gusty winds in the area and the fact that the helicopters' rotor blades risked further destabilising the lift, he said.

"Our situation is precarious, for god's sake do something," Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old on the cable car, told local television channel Geo News over the phone. He said the children were aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to heat and fear.

The rescue effort has transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those on-board cramped together.

Crowds of villagers gathered on the hillside anxiously watching the operation.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said he was tracking progress of the rescue.

"Thanks to the efforts of our army personnel, students stuck in the chairlift have started returning to the ground safely," Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

2
Chandigarh

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

3
Haryana

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

4
Trending

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

5
Punjab

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

6
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

7
Editorials

NMC guidelines

8
Punjab

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

9
World

Canada considering foreign student visa cap to address housing shortage

10
Entertainment

'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice

Don't Miss

View All
Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Top News

Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

PM Modi asks BRICS, other developing nations to join in India's growth story

PM will hold several bilaterals but of great interest will b...

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...

Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods

Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods

A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...

Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

Warning issued for Tuesday night for parts of Bilaspur, Hami...


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested Chandigarh MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal okays proposal for public holiday on September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Delhi CM Kejriwal okays proposal for public holiday on September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

Court sends rape accused Delhi officer Premoday Khakha, his wife to 1-day judicial custody

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Police didn't allow her to meet minor rape victim, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal; ends dharna at hospital

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment