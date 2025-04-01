Two earthquakes hit Myanmar, strongest at 4.7 magnitude

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], April 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar on Tuesday afternoon, followed by another quake of magnitude 4.5 in the evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the first tremor, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake, struck at 16:31 IST.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 01/04/2025 16:31:49 IST, Lat: 21.94 N, Long: 95.97 E, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The second quake, with a magnitude of 4.5, occurred later in the evening at 20:57 IST.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 01/04/2025 20:57:42 IST, Lat: 20.07 N, Long: 96.13 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS wrote in another post on X.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue more than three days after the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok, and tremors were felt in neighbouring Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN.

More than 2,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar.

Widespread damage was reported after the earthquake caused infrastructural damage, CNN reported citing authorities. The epicenter was recorded in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the former royal capital, Mandalay.

India launched 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Being the First Responder in times of crisis in the Neighbourhood, Operation Brahma is a whole-of-government endeavour by India to respond to widespread destruction in Myanmar. So far, six aircraft and five Indian Naval ships have delivered 625 MT of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, the MEA said in its statement.

MEA underscored that India stands ready to deploy more material assistance and resources to Myanmar depending on ground-level needs and requirements.

India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma reflect its commitment to respond swiftly and in full measure to natural disasters in the neighbourhood.

As a first responder, India stands with Myanmar, a key partner of our Neighbourhood First and Act East policy, MEA added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)