Two fresh cases of enforced disappearance reported in Balochistan

Mastung [Balochistan], October 19 (ANI): Two men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared from Mastung and Gwadar districts of Balochistan, while two previously missing men have returned home, according to The Balochistan Post. The developments come amid continuing concerns over alleged enforced disappearances in the province.

According to The Balochistan Post, Frontier Corps personnel allegedly raided a house in the Jangal Cross area of Mastung at around 1 am on October 12 and detained 26-year-old Muhammad Asif, son of Lal Muhammad. A garage mechanic by profession, Asif was reportedly taken to an undisclosed location.

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In a separate incident, 19-year-old student Rahim Lal, son of Lal Bakhsh, was allegedly detained from his home in Ward No. 7 of Pasni, Gwadar district, at around 1 am on June 27. According to The Balochistan Post, personnel allegedly belonging to the Pakistani military, Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence took him away and transferred him to an undisclosed location.

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Meanwhile, two previously missing men have returned home. Mumtaz Baloch, son of Sultan Muhammad and a resident of Mastung, was reportedly recovered in Quetta on October 16. He had allegedly been forcibly disappeared on June 5.

According to the report, Abdul Ghaffar, son of Hussain, from the Balagtar area of Kech district, was reportedly found in Uthal, Lasbela district, on October 15. He had allegedly been taken away by Pakistani forces on October 9, according to The Balochistan Post.

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The developments coincide with the ongoing protest by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club. The organisation's protest camp entered its 6,391st consecutive day, demanding information about missing individuals, including Ghulam Haider.

According to the Balochistan Post, Haider's parents attended the protest, stating that a case concerning his alleged disappearance from Quetta's Eastern Bypass on March 12 had been registered against security forces following an order by the relevant commission. They said police had recorded eyewitness statements, but the family had received no information about his whereabouts. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch called for Haider and other missing persons to be traced.

Separately, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee documented 507 alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan between January and June 2026, including 135 involving students, teachers and researchers. The Human Rights Council of Balochistan reported 87 cases in August, including eight women and 17 teenagers. (ANI)

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