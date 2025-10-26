DT
Home / World / Two Hezbollah leaders eliminated in Lebanon air strikes

Two Hezbollah leaders eliminated in Lebanon air strikes

Updated At : 11:50 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Air Force earlier today (Sunday), attacked in air strikes and eliminated Two terrorists: Ali Hussein Al-Mousouy, a weapons smuggler for the Hezbollah terror organisation in the Bekaa region of Lebanon and the terrorist Abed Mahmoud Al-Sayed in the Naqoura area in southern Lebanon.

The two were killed within an hour of one another.

Al-Moussouy acted as a dealer and smuggler of weapons for the terrorist organization Hezbollah and, as part of his role, engaged in the procurement and transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon, and was a "significant factor in the strengthening and reconstruction Hezbollah," said the IDF.

Over the past year, he continuously smuggled weapons for Hezbollah.

Abed Mahmoud Al-Sayed, said the IDF, served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Al-Bayacha region of southern Lebanon. In this role, he was responsible for liaising between the terrorist organization and the residents of the region on economic and military matters, and also assisted in attempts to restore the military capabilities of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the village.

"The terrorist activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said he IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

