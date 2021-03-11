Two Indian-Americans among top 50 IT leaders

Washington: Two Indian-American technocrats, Krishna Kumar Edathil from Texas and Nikhil Deshpande from Georgia, have made it to the coveted StateScoop Top 50 2022 list. PTI
Jet turned back over co-pilot’s training status
London: A Virgin Atlantic flight to New York was forced to turn back to the Heathrow airport in London after the co-pilot admitted he hadn't passed his last flying test, a daily reported. IANS
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
