DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Two Israelis arrested for smuggling ammunition to Palestinian terror contacts

Two Israelis arrested for smuggling ammunition to Palestinian terror contacts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Two Israeli-Arabs from Lod and a Palestinian resident of Samaria were arrested on suspicion of transferring weapons components intended for terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

Advertisement

A joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police led to the arrest of Hamdan Essam Abu Lebeda, 25, and Muhammad Hassan Khalil Amsaad, 25, both residents of Lod. Also detained was Ahmed Muhammad Saleh Awad, 33, a Palestinian resident of the village of Urta, near Shechem (Nablus).

Advertisement

The investigation was launched after Amsaad was apprehended while attempting to enter Judea and Samaria carrying more than 500 rounds of M16 ammunition. Following his arrest, the case was transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

Advertisement

According to investigators, Amsaad admitted that the ammunition was intended for Awad, who maintains contacts with terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria and assists them in acquiring weapons. The probe further revealed that Abu Lebeda was the source of the ammunition and that he acted together with Amsaad to transfer weapon parts to Awad inside the territory.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Central District Attorney's Office is expected to file indictments against the two Israeli suspects. The case involving Awad is being handled by the military prosecution in Samaria. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts