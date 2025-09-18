DT
Home / World / Two Israelis killed at Jordan border crossing while coordinating Gaza aid

Two Israelis killed at Jordan border crossing while coordinating Gaza aid

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): Magen David Adom emergency responders confirmed the deaths of two Israelis killed in a shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan on Thursday.

"We arrived at the scene with large forces and joined the security forces at the crossing. They led us to two men who were unconscious with gunshot wounds to their bodies while providing them with initial medical treatment. We continued the medical treatment, which included performing CPR operations, at the end of which we were unfortunately forced to pronounce them dead. The terrorist was neutralised by the security forces," said Paramedic and Director of the Red Cross Section at MDA, Bosmat Lubiner, and MDA Emergency Medical Technician Amit Weiss.

The victims were in their 20s and 60s. Both were coordinating deliveries of humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza.

An initial investigation found that the gunman had driven an aid truck to the Israeli side of the crossing. While the truck was being inspected, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at two Israelis at close range. He managed to stab one of the victims before being killed by security personnel.

The Israel Defence Forces launched a manhunt for possible accomplices, cordoning off the nearby city of Jericho.

In September 2024, three Israeli workers at the crossing were killed when a truck driver approaching the terminal from Jordan opened fire.

The Allenby crossing, near Jericho, is primarily used by Palestinians in Judea and Samaria to travel to Jordan. Israeli travellers use border crossings in Eilat and the northern Jordan Valley. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

