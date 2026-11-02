Two killed, 18 injured in stampede at TikToker’s mehndi event in Pakistan; six arrested

Narowal [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 18 others injured in a stampede at a TikToker’s mehndi event in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, with police arresting six people in connection with the incident.

According to a report by Dawn, the stampede occurred on Friday night at Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road, where hundreds had gathered for a mehndi ceremony and prize-distribution event organised by TikToker Muhammad Ansar Jatt, popularly known as ‘Mr Pattlo’.

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The report said the situation turned chaotic after the stadium gates were opened and attendees were instructed through loudspeakers to enter the ground simultaneously. While Rescue 1122 initially reported one death and 13 injuries, the death toll subsequently rose to two after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital.

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Sialkot District Police Officer Dost Muhammad confirmed that six individuals involved in managing the event had been arrested. Police also seized 50 motorcycles and a car intended for distribution through a lucky draw.

According to preliminary investigations, the organisers had attracted a large crowd by advertising prizes, including motorcycles, a car and other valuable items on social media. The DPO said the organisers violated permit conditions and failed to establish safety protocols, resulting in inadequate crowd management.

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Police teams have been constituted to apprehend the remaining suspects, including Jatt, who reportedly fled the venue after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot district administration revoked the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for the event after finding violations of the stipulated conditions. The permission had been granted for a private mehfil-i-samaa gathering in an enclosed venue in Daska.

The FIR, registered at Motra Police Station on October 31, names Jatt, his brother, the cricket ground owner, six other organisers and 40-45 unidentified security guards. The case includes charges related to culpable homicide, rioting, disobedience of official orders and damage to public property.

The DPO said legal action would be taken against all those responsible for the incident. (ANI)

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