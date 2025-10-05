DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Two killed amid surge in Israeli-Arab violence

Two killed amid surge in Israeli-Arab violence

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): The wave of deadly violence in Israel's Arab communities shows no sign of slowing, as two people were killed in separate incidents during the weekend, bringing the number of Arab sector homicides in 2025 to 192.

Advertisement

Early Sunday morning, a 50-year-old man from the northern Israeli village of Deir al-Assad was shot and killed while sitting in his car, Israeli police reported. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Rahat, a Bedouin city in southern Israel, authorities arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday night, which appears to have been a retaliatory attack stemming from a knife fight between two men. Police said the incident reignited a long-standing blood feud between rival families.

Advertisement

The suspects reportedly arrived at the home of a rival family and opened fire, seriously injuring two men. Paramedics transported both victims to the hospital. One, 21-year-old Adam al-Oubarah, succumbed to his injuries that same night, while a 29-year-old man was also critically wounded.

"This was a violent incident between conflicting families in the city, which included shooting and an attempt at blood revenge," police said.

Advertisement

During raids on the families' residences, officers seized military-grade weaponry, including assault rifles and handguns believed to have been stolen from IDF bases in the area.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit organisation that promotes Arab integration into Israeli society, 192 Arab-Israelis have been murdered in 2025.

The spike continues a pattern of violence in the Arab sector, which saw 230 murders in 2024. In 2023, a record number of 244 Israeli Arabs were murdered, more than double the 120 homicides in 2022.

The surge in violence is attributed to organised crime groups fighting turf battles and attempting to eliminate rivals. Arab criminal organisations have been involved in extortion, money laundering, and trafficking in weapons, drugs, and women.

Critics argue the crime wave has worsened since Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician, became National Security Minister in 2022. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts