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Home / World / Two killed in Balochistan shootings as state-linked death squad ties come under scrutiny

Two killed in Balochistan shootings as state-linked death squad ties come under scrutiny

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): Two men were killed in separate shooting incidents in Balochistan’s Nushki and Kech districts, with local sources alleging that both victims had links to armed groups described by residents and activists as state-backed “death squads”, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Nushki, unidentified gunmen opened fire near the Qadirabad Bypass, killing Shah Khalid, a resident of Qaziabad, and injuring another man, Abdul Rauf Barech. Local sources stated that Khalid was associated with an armed group allegedly backed by the Pakistani military.

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The circumstances and motive behind the attack remain unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility. Authorities have not publicly provided details regarding the shooting or the alleged affiliation of the deceased.

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A separate shooting took place in the Zirdan area of Buleda in Kech district. A man identified as Hamid, son of Syed, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen. Local sources described Hamid as being associated with a state-backed militia operating in the region.

Residents also alleged that Hamid had been involved in criminal activities, including theft and targeted killings. However, these accusations have not been independently verified, and no official agency has publicly confirmed them.

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The two killings come against the backdrop of continuing violence and allegations surrounding armed groups operating across Balochistan. Residents, nationalist political groups and human rights campaigners have long used the term “death squads” to describe militias they allege operate with backing from Pakistan’s military or intelligence agencies, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Rights organisations and families of victims of involvement in enforced disappearances, intimidation, targeted killings and other forms of violence have accused such groups. Similar allegations have been reported from areas including Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Awaran and Mastung.

Pakistan’s authorities have repeatedly rejected allegations that state institutions sponsor or control such armed groups, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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