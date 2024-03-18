Two killed in US shooting

Washington, March 17

Two persons have been killed and five others injured in a shooting in Washington on Sunday. The police were looking for a single gunman after the seven persons were shot around 3 am in the Shaw neighbourhood.

The five people who were injured were all taken to local hospitals, said a police officer. The police did not immediately provide details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington