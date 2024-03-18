Two killed in US shooting

Washington, March 17
Two persons have been killed and five others injured in a shooting in Washington on Sunday. The police were looking for a single gunman after the seven persons were shot around 3 am in the Shaw neighbourhood.
The five people who were injured were all taken to local hospitals, said a police officer. The police did not immediately provide details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. — Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi
Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...
Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
City mayor Firhad Hakim says there are still a few persons t...