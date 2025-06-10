DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Two large scale solar energy projects approved in Israel

Two large scale solar energy projects approved in Israel

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:01 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government on Sunday approved the proposal to authorise two companies to prepare national infrastructure plans for large-scale photovoltaic (solar energy) projects, and to submit them to the National Planning and Construction Committee.

Advertisement

The projects are expected to feed clean electricity into the national electricity grid. The companies that were authorised are "Golan Heights Bridge Solar Energy Ltd." and "Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group Ltd." The two projects are expected to be built in the southern Golan Heights, and will produce over 250 megawatts and storage in an area estimated at approximately 600 acres.

The certification will enable the advancement of significant renewable energy production projects in the southern Golan Heights, in cooperation with all relevant authorities and professional bodies. The move will contribute to meeting the government's goal of 30 per cent of electricity production through renewable, emission-free energy by 2030. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts