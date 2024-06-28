Two ministers arrested over ‘black magic’ on Maldives prez

PTI

Male, June 27

Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.

Shamnaz Saleem, who was a state minister at the Environment Ministry, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President’s Office, and two others were arrested, local media said quoting the police, who, however, declined to share any information about the reasons or the alleged performance of black magic.

“Shamnaz, alongside two other individuals, was arrested on Sunday. All three of them have been remanded in custody for seven days. She was suspended from her post on Wednesday as per the Environment Ministry,” news portal Sun.mv reported, adding Rameez too has been suspended on Thursday.

Both Shamnaz and Rameez have worked with Muizzu as members of the Male City Council.

#Environment #Maldives