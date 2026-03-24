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Home / World / Two pilots dead as Air Canada Express jet collides with fire truck at New York airport

Two pilots dead as Air Canada Express jet collides with fire truck at New York airport

73 injured, airport shut

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Emergency services work at the scene after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, US. Reuters
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The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation as Air Canada Express Flight 8646, was arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and four crew members on board when it struck the fire vehicle on Runway 4 at around 11:40-11:47 pm (US local time).
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Authorities confirmed that both the pilot and the first officer died in the collision. Among the injured, 32 people have been discharged, while nine remain hospitalised with serious injuries. Those hurt include passengers, crew members, and two firefighters aboard the truck, who are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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The fire truck was responding to a separate United Airlines aircraft that had reported an onboard odour. Air traffic control (ATC) audio indicates that emergency crews had already been deployed on the airfield minutes before the crash.

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Recordings from LiveATC.net show that a fire truck was cleared to cross the runway at taxiway Delta. Seconds later, a controller is heard urgently instructing: “Stop, stop, stop, truck 1 stop.”

Despite the warning, the aircraft, travelling at approximately 24 miles per hour (39 kmph) during landing, collided with the vehicle. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 last recorded the aircraft’s position at 11:37 pm.

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In a statement, Jazz Aviation confirmed the accident and expressed grief over the loss of its crew. Company president Doug Clarke said it was an extremely difficult day for the airline and extended condolences to the families of the deceased pilots, adding that full support was being provided to those affected.

The airline said it was cooperating with investigators and would share verified updates as they became available.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the aircraft struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle shortly after landing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken charge of the investigation, with the FAA deploying a team to assist on-site.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the timeline of the crash, stating that the collision occurred around 11:45 pm and involved multiple injuries, including serious injuries to at least two firefighters.

The airport remains closed as authorities continue emergency response and begin a detailed probe into the sequence of events that led to the fatal runway collision.

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