Two security men killed in Iran militant attack

Tehran, July 8

Four militants attacked a police station and killed two security personnel in southeastern Iran, the state TV reported on Saturday. The armed group attacked a police station in Zahedan, a city in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 30 km from the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout.

Two security men were killed, the report said. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that the four militants were killed. The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station. — Agencies