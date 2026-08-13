Texas [US], August 13 (ANI): Two US Army soldiers were killed after an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter based at Fort Hood crashed in a field near Salado in Central Texas on Wednesday (local time), sparking a large grass fire, the US Army said.

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According to a statement issued by Fort Hood, the Army confirmed that both soldiers aboard were killed in the crash, with their identities being withheld for 24 hours following notification of their next of kin.

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The Army said the deceased service members have been transported to Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood for further review.

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"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and fellow Troopers of those involved during this incredibly difficult time," said Brigadier General Ethan Diven, acting commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division.

According to CNN, citing the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at about 1:35 pm (local time) in a field near Salado.

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The impact ignited a large grass fire in the area, prompting evacuations as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The fire spread across roughly 100 acres, according to CNN, while authorities said no structures or other people were struck by the helicopter.

The AH-64 Apache is a two-seat attack helicopter, with the pilot seated behind the co-pilot/gunner in a tandem cockpit. The aircraft has been a major component of the US Army's attack helicopter fleet since its introduction in the 1980s.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Fort Hood personnel remained at the scene, working alongside local first responders, while an investigation into the incident was underway.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also expressed condolences following the deaths, offering prayers for the soldiers' families and the wider Fort Hood community.

"Today, an Apache helicopter crashed in Bell County during Fort Hood operations, killing two members of our military. Join Cecilia and me in prayer for their families and the entire Fort Hood community. Texas is forever indebted to those who serve our state and nation," Abbott said in a post on X.

Fort Hood said it would continue providing updates through its media centre as information becomes available, subject to applicable laws and regulations. (ANI)

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