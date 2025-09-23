"Two-state solution only way for Israel-Palestine": UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reiterated the organisation's longstanding position that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Speaking to ANI at the UN Headquarters in New York, Dujarric said, "The two-state solution, a meeting scheduled to take place later today, Monday, is very important for the General Assembly. We believe that the two-state solution is the only solution that can be found to the challenges that we currently see between Israel and Palestine."

His comments came ahead of a key session of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, where the Israeli-Palestinian issue has returned to global focus following recent developments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also reaffirmed the world body's stance, declaring that "statehood for Palestinians is a right, not a reward," and warned that denying statehood would serve the interests of extremist groups.

"Statehood for a Palestinian is a right, not a reward, and denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two states, there will be no peace in the Middle East," Guterres said in his address at the UN headquarters on Monday (local time).

Amid these developments, French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced France's recognition of the State of Palestine, becoming the latest Western nation to do so ahead of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The decision comes a day after Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia also announced their formal recognition of Palestine, a move widely seen as an effort to increase international pressure on Israel amid its continued military campaign in Gaza.

"The time has come. This is why, true to the historic, historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. This is why I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine," President Macron said during a summit on the two-state solution held in New York.

President Macron, addressing the United Nations, stated that recognising a Palestinian state is the "only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace," describing the decision as a "defeat for Hamas," CNN reported.

He added, "We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security."

Meanwhile, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia announced their formal recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday, days after the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the implementation of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Among these nations, Canada was the first to make its announcement, followed by Australia and then the UK. The move follows through on their previous commitments by these countries to grant recognition if Tel Aviv failed to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

More than 140 countries have already recognised Palestine. The decisions by the UK and France are seen as significant as both are members of the G7 and the UN Security Council.

On September 12, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution reviving a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, less than 24 hours after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would never be a Palestinian state. India was among the 142 nations that voted in favour of the resolution titled 'Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution'.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision of Canada, the UK and Australia to recognise the Palestinian State.

The Palestinian MFA considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace," the statement said.

Notably, Israel's response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Australia, and Canada will come after he gets back from the US next week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as per The Times of Israel.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7 -- you are handing a huge reward to terror," Netanyahu said in a video statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"It will not happen," he continues. "A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan."

Netanyahu said that under his leadership, "Israel doubled Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria -- and we will continue on this course."

"The response to the recent attempt to force a terrorist state upon us in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," says Netanyahu. "Wait."

"Israel categorically rejects the recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom and some other countries", the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Statehood must remain a final status issue and not be disconnected from peace, says the ministry, adding that the Palestinian Authority has not stopped incitement, rewarding terrorists, or fighting terror adequately. "The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution," Israel said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders," promises the Foreign Ministry.

"Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful. Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilise the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately," it said. (ANI)

