DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Two Women, two children reportedly go missing after Quetta raid in Balochistan by Pakistani forces

Two Women, two children reportedly go missing after Quetta raid in Balochistan by Pakistani forces

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Two women and two young children from the same family have reportedly gone missing after personnel of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Frontier Corps (FC) raided a house in Quetta's Gashkori Town, according to family sources cited by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

The raid was reportedly carried out at around 4 am on August 19, when security personnel entered the house and detained the four family members, who are from Mastung. Their whereabouts have remained unknown since, according to the report.

Advertisement

According to the report, the two women were identified as 27-year-old Umaira and 28-year-old Najma, both daughters of Abdul Rasool and described as housewives. Also reported missing are eight-year-old Parisa, a Montessori student and daughter of Man Dost, and one-and-a-half-year-old Zakir, son of Abdul Haq.

Advertisement

The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has condemned the reported disappearances, saying the four have been denied contact with their relatives since they were taken from the house.

In a post on X, the group described the incident as "the brutal reality of enforced disappearances in Balochistan" and said women and children were also being subjected to such alleged disappearances.

Advertisement

The BWF said the reported disappearance of one-and-a-half-year-old Zakir was "particularly horrifying", arguing that it demonstrated that even women and infants were not being spared.

The group further said that taking minors without a transparent and lawful judicial process constituted a serious violation of their fundamental rights and the legal protections owed to children.

Calling for immediate action, the Baloch Women Forum demanded the "immediate and safe recovery" of all four and urged authorities to publicly disclose their whereabouts.

Balochistan has for years witnessed allegations of enforced disappearances involving activists, students, political workers and civilians.

Rights groups and Baloch organisations have repeatedly raised concerns over alleged detentions and lack of information about detainees. Pakistani authorities have rejected or disputed several such allegations, citing security concerns and counter-terrorism operations in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts