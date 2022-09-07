Typhoon batters S Korea, 3 dead

Seoul, September 6

The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years on Tuesday dumped 3-feet rain, destroyed roads and fell power lines, but the toll of three could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and closures of schools, officials said.

Typhoon Hinnamnor made impact just weeks after heavy rains around the capital Seoul caused flooding that killed at least 14 people.

Government officials had put the nation on high alert, warning of potentially historic destruction and putting in motion life-saving measures. After grazing the resort island of Jeju and hitting the mainland near the port city of Busan, Hinnamnor weakened as it blew into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

S Korea's weather agency said Hinnamnor was over the open sea 280 km northeast of Ulleung island with winds weakened to 115 km per hour on Tuesday. The damage was severe in Pohang, where two persons were found dead and at least seven others missing after the storm submerged roads and buildings, triggered landslides. Cars with smashed windows and trunks open lay scattered on roads. An entire two-story pool villa was uprooted from the ground and swept away in flash floods. — AP