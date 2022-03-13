U.S. rushing $200 mn worth of weapons for Ukraine defence against Russia

U.S. to help Ukraine with anti-armour, small arms, body armour, various munitions, and anti-aircraft systems

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed bridge as Russias invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters

Washington, March 13

The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.

President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the "immediate" shipment of new military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

Biden's decision brings total U.S. security aid to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021 and to $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defence.

Blinken said he had authorized the fourth drawdown of the U.S. defence stocks, in line with Biden's directive, "to help Ukraine meet the armoured, airborne, and other threats it is facing" as the war entered the third week.

He lauded the "great skill, iron will and profound courage" being shown by the Ukrainian armed forces and citizens. He said the United States would also continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need.

"The United States and our allies and partners stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin's aggression", he said in a statement. "The international community is united and determined to hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin accountable." Russia says it is engaged in a "special military operation" that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

The funds "will provide immediate military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms in support of Ukraine's front-line defenders", one of the U.S. officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine has been asking for more Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday underscored Ukraine's need for additional military supplies in an interview with the non-profit Renew Democracy Initiative.

On Thursday night, the U.S. Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the U.S. government through September.

