UAE accelerates climate actions, water innovation at World Green Economy Summit 2025

Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, participated in two Ministerial sessions at the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2025 in Dubai, reaffirming the UAE's leadership in the climate and water fields.

Advertisement

Balalaa's participation formed part of the UAE's efforts to build momentum ahead of COP30 and the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Advertisement

At the Ministerial Roundtable, which was themed 'Delivering Climate Ambition by 2030 and Beyond', Balalaa said, "This is a critical moment where ambition must shift from agreements to the reality of accelerated actions. The choices we make now will define climate outcomes for decades and generations to come."

Advertisement

He highlighted that the UAE submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in November 2024, shaped by the Global Stocktake and the UAE Consensus reached at COP28, and aligned with the Net Zero by 2050 strategy.

He outlined several UAE-led initiatives, including the USD 30 billion Alterra Fund, the AED 1 trillion sustainable finance initiative by the UAE Banks Federation, the Africa Green Investment Initiative, aiming for 15 GW of clean energy in Africa by 2030, and global platforms like Masdar, which advance clean energy in over 40 countries.

Advertisement

Building on these initiatives, the UAE - through Alterra, the UAE Banks Federation's sustainable finance drive, and the Global Climate Finance Centre - is mobilising transformative investments at scale, pioneering Green Sukuk (Islamic green bonds), blended finance, and other tools to unlock private capital and accelerate climate action worldwide.

Balalaa emphasised that collaboration and inclusivity - through alliances like GAGE and WGEO - and the engagement of youth, women, and vulnerable groups remain central to the UAE's approach.

In a session titled 'On the Road to the 2026 UN Water Conference: Water at the Heart of Sustainable Development and the Green Economy', Balalaa highlighted the urgency of water security as a global priority and the UAE's leadership role in preparing for the Conference alongside the Republic of Senegal. He also underscored the importance of the six UN-adopted Interactive Dialogue Themes, which will shape the conference's agenda and accelerate global action on water.

Balalaa stressed, "Water connects all dimensions of sustainable development. Accelerating progress on water through partnership, investment, and innovation will be essential in achieving SDG 6 and unlocking new solutions for societies and economies worldwide."

He concluded by emphasising that only through collective innovation, investment, and inclusive partnerships can the world deliver on SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), ensuring prosperity and resilience for all. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)