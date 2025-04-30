DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / UAE Aid Agency holds strategic roundtable at DIHAD 2025

UAE Aid Agency holds strategic roundtable at DIHAD 2025

The UAE Aid Agency hosted a roundtable session with its strategic partners at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2025) to explore innovative and sustainable solutions to pressing humanitarian, developmental and philanthropic challenges across the globe.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:01 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE Aid Agency hosted a roundtable session with its strategic partners at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2025) to explore innovative and sustainable solutions to pressing humanitarian, developmental and philanthropic challenges across the globe.

The roundtable aimed to strengthen coordination among humanitarian actors and enhance the effectiveness of aid delivery worldwide.

Discussions focused on improving collaborative frameworks and streamlining procedures with global organisations to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those most in need efficiently and promptly.

Advertisement

Participants underscored the need to align international aid priorities with shared goals and community-specific needs. The session also highlighted the importance of accelerating development initiatives that address vital sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, poverty alleviation, malnutrition, and access to clean water, while also tackling global health risks and climate challenges. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper