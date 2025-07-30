DT
UAE: Air Arabia expands services to Bangkok

UAE: Air Arabia expands services to Bangkok

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, announced the expansion of its flight services to Bangkok, Thailand with the addition of a third daily flight starting from 26th October 2025.

The increase to three daily flights between Sharjah International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok underscores Air Arabia's commitment to offering its customers enhanced connectivity, greater convenience and more flexible travel options between the UAE and Thailand.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to expand our service to Bangkok, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity to key global markets. We remain dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of our customers while also contributing to the growth of trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Thailand". (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

