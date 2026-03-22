UAE: Air Defences intercepts 25 UAVs, 4 ballistic missiles in latest Iranian attack

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 22 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial threats, including 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles, amid continuing West Asia conflict.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "UAE Air Defences engaged Iranian Ballistic and Cruise Missiles and UAVs Attacks," intercepting 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles in the latest wave of Iranian "attacks".

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الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية تتعامل مع الصواريخ الباليستية والجوالة والمسيرات الإيرانية. UAE Air Defences engaged Iranian Ballistic and Cruise Missiles and UAVs Attacks#وزارة_الدفاع #وزارة_الدفاع_الإماراتية#MOD#UAEMinistryOfDefence pic.twitter.com/SEgtkqprCk — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 22, 2026

The ministry also released cumulative figures of attacks since the "onset of the blatant Iranian aggression."

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According to the statement, 1,773 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles, and 345 ballistic missiles have been recorded to be intercepted since the start of the escalation.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence announced that the nation's military capabilities are actively engaged in defensive operations following a fresh wave of aerial attacks on Sunday morning. According to an official statement from the Ministry, the country's air defences are "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."

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The engagement followed a comprehensive disclosure by the UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday, which revealed that the country's air defence systems have intercepted hundreds of aerial threats since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. These include 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) originating from Iran.

In a detailed update shared on X, the Ministry stated that air defences specifically engaged three ballistic missiles and eight UAVs launched from Iran on March 21.

The statement read: "The UAE air defence systems on 21st March 2026 engaged 3 ballistic missiles and 8 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 UAVs."

The Ministry confirmed that these sustained attacks have resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians. Two members of the armed forces were killed while performing their national duty. Meanwhile, six civilian fatalities were reported involving foreign nationals, including individuals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine. (ANI)

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