DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets President of Uruguay

UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets President of Uruguay

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Montevideo [Uruguay], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, met with Yamandu Orsi, President of Uruguay, in the presence of Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, within the framework of enhancing bilateral relations between the countries.

Advertisement

Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Orsi, along with their congratulations on the occasion of the 200th National Day of Uruguay, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Uruguay.

For his part, President Orsi conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Advertisement

President Orsi commended the progress of relations between the two countries across areas of mutual interest, and the UAE's pioneering developmental achievements, and affirmed his country's aspirations to strengthen cooperation with the UAE across all fields.

For his part, Al Qamzi affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Uruguay, in a way that serves common interests and deepens ties between the two countries and peoples.

Advertisement

The meeting reflected both sides' commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening coordination on issues of common interest, with the aim of advancing the development of both countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts