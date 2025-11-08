DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE Ambassador to Benin meets Minister of Nursery &amp; Primary Education

UAE Ambassador to Benin meets Minister of Nursery & Primary Education

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108161646
Advertisement

Cotonou [Benin], November 8 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met with Salimane Karimou, Minister of Nursery and Primary Education of Benin, at the Ministry's headquarters in Cotonou.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the educational and academic fields, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing cooperation with the Republic of Benin in education, recognising its vital role in development and human capacity building.

Advertisement

For his part, Karimou commended the UAE's development efforts and its support for educational initiatives in Africa. He also emphasised his country's keenness to further enhance its partnership with the UAE in the areas of training and the exchange of educational expertise. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts