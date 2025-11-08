UAE Ambassador to Benin meets Minister of Nursery & Primary Education

Cotonou [Benin], November 8 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met with Salimane Karimou, Minister of Nursery and Primary Education of Benin, at the Ministry's headquarters in Cotonou.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the educational and academic fields, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing cooperation with the Republic of Benin in education, recognising its vital role in development and human capacity building.

Advertisement

For his part, Karimou commended the UAE's development efforts and its support for educational initiatives in Africa. He also emphasised his country's keenness to further enhance its partnership with the UAE in the areas of training and the exchange of educational expertise. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)