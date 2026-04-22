UAE and Sierra Leone Presidents meet to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

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During the meeting, Nahyan and President Bio discussed ways to further advance bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations and their peoples, particularly in priority sectors including the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and sustainability. This comes within the framework of the UAE-Sierra Leone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in February.

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The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to advancing the objectives of the agreement, which provides an important framework for cooperation and for leveraging available opportunities to foster development partnerships that support both countries' aspirations for progress and prosperity.

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They also reviewed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.

President Bio reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional security and stability.

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The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; several sheikhs; ministers, and officials. (ANI/WAM)

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