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Home / World / UAE and Syrian Presidents discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

UAE and Syrian Presidents discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

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During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the development and economic fields, in a manner that supports mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

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They also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.

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In this context, Al-Sharaa reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional security and stability. He also praised the effectiveness of the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security and stability and ensure the safety of its people.

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to advancing UAE-Syria relations in a manner that supports development and contributes to building a more advanced and prosperous future for their peoples.

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The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs. Also in attendance were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by the accompanying delegation of the Syrian President, which included Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and a number of officials.

Al-Sharaa arrived in the UAE earlier, where he was received at the Presidential Airport by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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