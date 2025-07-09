DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / UAE authority denies reports related to Golden Visa rules

UAE authority denies reports related to Golden Visa rules

Some media reports had claimed that a nomination process has been put in place by UAE authorities to verify and forward applications related to Golden Visa
article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied media reports relating to the country granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.

Advertisement

Some media reports had claimed that a nomination process has been put in place by the UAE authorities to verify and forward applications related to the Golden Visa. This was misinterpreted as a direct way to secure a Golden Visa, which is not the case.

The UAE’s ICP on Tuesday clarified that the categories, conditions and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. “Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority’s website or smart application,” it said.

Advertisement

It emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

“The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE,” it said.

Advertisement

The ICP also stated that legal action will be taken against “entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts