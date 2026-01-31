UAE aviation sector economic driver supporting Emiratisation, attracting global talent

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's aviation sector continues to consolidate its position as one of the key engines of the national economy and community development, driven by rapid expansion across airports, airlines and related infrastructure.

This growth is creating thousands of high-quality job opportunities, attracting national and international talent, strengthening Emiratisation programmes and building human capital.

The overall landscape confirms that the UAE aviation sector has evolved into an integrated ecosystem for economic growth, job creation and accelerated digital transformation, in addition to its role in attracting investment and developing national cadres capable of leading the future of this vital sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), entities operating in the sector said that recruitment and workforce development top their priorities, as they are essential to ensuring sustainable growth and operational efficiency. This comes amid rising passenger and air cargo traffic, the expansion of global connectivity networks, and the implementation of major projects to develop airports, facilities and services.

According to the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the aviation sector provides around one million direct and indirect jobs and contributes approximately 18 % of the UAE's gross domestic product, making it one of the pillars of comprehensive development in the country.

During January, the Authority organised, in cooperation with its strategic partners, the "Promising Future" Aviation Career Fair. More than 13,000 people registered their interest, and thousands of students and jobseekers were received and interviewed by 27 participating entities representing airlines, airports, manufacturers and academies.

GCAA explained that the civil aviation sector includes a growing base of professional cadres, comprising more than 10,000 pilots, 38,000 cabin crew members, 4,651 engineers, 464 air traffic controllers and 427 flight dispatchers, supporting the sector's continued growth and development.

Abu Dhabi Airports affirmed that it continues to foster an attractive working environment for national and global talent, in line with the expansion of infrastructure projects across its five airports, with increasing representation of Emiratis across operational, strategic and commercial departments.

Hanan Ibrahim Al Abed, Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said that Emiratisation represents a strategic priority, supported by an integrated framework that includes direct recruitment, graduate programmes, specialised technical career paths, leadership development and scholarships, alongside long-term plans to retain and motivate national talent.

Fatima Al Hammadi, Senior Manager for HR Business Partners and National Development at Etihad Airways, indicated that around 1,200 Emirati professionals are currently employed by the airline, with plans to double this number over the next five years by recruiting a further 1,200 UAE nationals across various fields. (ANI/WAM)

