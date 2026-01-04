UAE aviation sector stands as key pillar of national economy with growing global presence

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE aviation sector continues to consolidate its position as one of the strategic pillars of the national economy and a global benchmark in governance, innovation and sustainability.

Advertisement

During 2025, the sector recorded a series of qualitative achievements that reinforced its role in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and supporting vital sectors, including trade, tourism, logistics and supply chains, in addition to its direct and indirect contribution of up to 18 percent of the gross domestic product.

Advertisement

In January 2025, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) launched the unified national platform for unmanned aerial vehicles as an interactive digital platform aimed at regulating and registering drone operations, clarifying usage requirements and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, while enhancing safety, operational efficiency and the investment environment.

Advertisement

In April, the GCAA has granted a Design Acceptance for the country's first hybrid Heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, as part of the visionary Abu Dhabi Air Taxi project. The hybrid Heliport represents a transformative step toward integrated, sustainable air transport across the emirate.

In the field of environmental sustainability, the GCAA continued its leading role by submitting the third edition of the UAE's State Action Plan to Reduce Aviation Emissions to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), following its approval by the Cabinet.

Advertisement

The plan was developed in collaboration with all key stakeholders across the aviation sector in the country, with the aim of supporting the UAE's global commitments to climate action while ensuring sustainable economic growth in the aviation industry.

The latest update reflects the UAE's proactive stance on global climate action and forms part of the country's commitment to submitting national plans to reduce aviation emissions, in line with ICAO Assembly Resolution A37-19 (2010) and subsequent Assembly resolutions.

The updated plan adopts a comprehensive "basket of measures" to reduce aviation emissions, including 42 projects in operations and technology, and 13 projects related to sustainable aviation fuel and low-carbon fuels.

The UAE has achieved another milestone on the international stage by winning a seat on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation for the seventh consecutive term. The organisation also re-elected Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Security Affairs Sector at the General Civil Aviation Authority, as Chairperson of the ICAO Aviation Security Panel for the third consecutive year.

Engineer Maryam AlBalooshi, Senior Manager of the Environmental Affairs Office at the GCAA, has been elected as Chair of the Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) of the ICAO. With this election, AlBalooshi becomes the first from the Middle East to hold this position. The role encompasses numerous international responsibilities related to shaping the future of the aviation sector and reducing its environmental impacts, while taking into consideration the need to preserve economic development and the continued growth of this vital industry.

The UAE further consolidated its role as a global hub for dialogue and shaping the future of aviation by hosting, organising and participating in several major international events, including the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium and the first edition of the UAE initiative, "Global Sustainable Aviation Market", in Abu Dhabi.

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, during its 235th Session, has officially adopted the UAE's Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM) as an institutionalised annual event under ICAO's official calendar, marking a rare recognition for a state-initiated concept to evolve into a regular, internationally supported platform.

First launched in Abu Dhabi in February 2025 on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS), the GSAM initiative aims to accelerate sustainable practices in global aviation by bringing together stakeholders from across the ecosystem, including airlines, manufacturers, regulators and investors, to drive the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), low-carbon aviation fuels (LCAF), and climate finance solutions under the ICAO (Finvest Hub).

UAE airports continued to achieve record performance in passenger numbers during the first nine months of 2025, with Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport recording around 108.59 million passengers by the end of September. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)