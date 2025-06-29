DT
Home / World / UAE balloon ascends in Russian skies

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Balloon Team is participating in the third edition of the International Ballooning Festival "Air Brotherhood", which kicked off in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod and continues until July 1.

The festival sees broad international participation, including teams from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belarus, and Armenia, alongside several Russian teams.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, head of the UAE Balloon Team, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the team's participation goes beyond the sporting aspect: "It represents a mission to introduce Emirati culture and highlight the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries."

He noted that the team presented free aerial shows in the presence of Russian officials and media.

Al Mansoori praised the attention given to their participation by the Russian leadership, commending the wide public interaction from the Russian people with the events and nightly shows presented by the team throughout the festival.

He explained that this participation in Russia is part of the team's second international tour, which began in Bristol, UK, with the aim of spreading ancient Arab and Islamic culture in various countries worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

