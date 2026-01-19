DT
Home / World / UAE begins loading 'Saqr Humanitarian Ship' in support of Gaza Strip

UAE begins loading 'Saqr Humanitarian Ship' in support of Gaza Strip

ANI
Updated At : 04:10 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Ras Al Khaimah [UAE] January 19 (ANI/WAM): In implementation of the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation has commenced loading the 12th Saqr Humanitarian Ship with relief aid at Ras Al Khaimah Port, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of its humanitarian mission to support the people of the Gaza Strip. The ship is scheduled to depart for Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, where the aid will be prepared for delivery to Gaza. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 had been launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The shipment includes food and health supplies, shelter materials, relief packages, as well as medical equipment and medicines, aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza and supporting the most affected groups, particularly children, women and the elderly.

The Saqr Humanitarian Ship forms part of the UAE's broader humanitarian initiatives implemented under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting the country's firm commitment to standing alongside the fraternal Palestinian people, supporting affected families, and strengthening relief efforts in cooperation with charitable and humanitarian organisations, in line with the UAE's long-standing humanitarian approach to assisting those in need worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

