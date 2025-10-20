DT
UAE: Bin Bayyah calls for establishment of global ethical framework for AI

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, , Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, called for the establishment of a global ethical framework for artificial intelligence (AI) that brings together religious, intellectual, and scientific leaders, as well as technical experts and policymakers. The aim, he emphasised, is to guide the trajectory of emerging technologies to serve humanity, uphold human dignity, and promote global peace.

This call came during the "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence" seminar organised by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in partnership with the World Economic Forum (Davos) as part of the "Faith and Technology Dinner" held in Dubai. The event gathered an elite group of religious leaders, thinkers, policymakers, and AI experts from around the world.

In his speech, Bin Bayyah explained that the challenge in the age of AI is no longer achieving technological progress, but ensuring that such progress remains in the service of humanity rather than at its expense. He affirmed that what distinguishes humans is not only their capacity for knowledge, but their awareness of its purpose and their ability to harness it for the common good.

He pointed out that any scientific or technological advancement lacking a clear moral compass can easily shift from being a tool for construction to a means of destruction. Therefore, he called for the development of a global ethical system based on the shared human values rooted in religions and philosophies--foremost among them mercy, fairness, wisdom, and truthfulness.

He stressed that AI must not become "intelligence without conscience." Rather, human values--especially wisdom--must be instilled within it, as they serve as the safeguard for balancing the power to act with the awareness of consequences, and for harmonising innovation with responsibility.

He also praised the UAE's forward-looking vision under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has made technology a means of achieving peace and sustainable development. He highlighted the UAE's statement before the United Nations General Assembly, affirming its commitment to the ethical and responsible use of modern technologies out of respect for human dignity and in service of global peace.

In conclusion, Bin Bayyah emphasised that responsibility in this field is collective and transnational, requiring the collaboration of scholars, policymakers, and religious leaders to transform values into policies, principles into legislation, and visions into practical action--so that artificial intelligence becomes a global force for good, contributing to the building of a world that is more just, compassionate, and peaceful. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

