DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE chairs 22nd session of Arab Electronic Media Committee in Cairo

UAE chairs 22nd session of Arab Electronic Media Committee in Cairo

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cairo [Egypt], January 19 (ANI/WAM): The UAE chaired the 22nd session of the Arab Electronic Media Committee, which commenced on Sunday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

Advertisement

The UAE delegation was headed by Somaya Al Ali, Director of Partnerships and International Cooperation at the National Media Authority, in the presence of Dr Haider Al-Jubouri, Director of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, with the participation of representatives of media institutions and authorities from Arab countries.

Advertisement

The follow-up on the implementation of Resolution No. 566, issued by the Council of Arab Information Ministers at its 55th ordinary session, tops the agenda, in addition to discussing the recommendations of the panel session on cybersecurity, strengthening Arab websites and platforms, and protecting them from hacking and cyberattacks, as well as reviewing the membership of the committee concerned with cybersecurity for the protection of Arab platforms and websites.

Advertisement

The meeting also discusses the recommendations of the working group tasked with monitoring and studying electronic games that include scenes of violence or promote terrorism, and their potential impact on Arab societal security, alongside a review of a proposed project to prepare a book on the current state of electronic media in the Arab world and ways to optimally leverage it at the media and institutional levels.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the UAE's efforts to develop and launch the website of the Arab Committee for Electronic Media, and to organise a training course for officials managing member states' pages, aimed at supporting the provision of data and country-specific content to the website.

Advertisement

The committee also discussed a UAE initiative to host representatives of Arab ministries of information in 2026, in coordination with the General Secretariat. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts