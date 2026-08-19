UAE claims air defence systems detected two missiles launched from Iran; both fell into sea

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 19 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said its air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country, adding that both missiles fell into the sea.

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The Ministry said the first missile fell outside the UAE's territorial waters, while the second fell within its territorial waters.

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"The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE's air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country. The first fell outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within its territorial waters," MOD UAE wrote in a post on X.

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Air Forces Detected Two Missiles Headed Toward the Country; Both Fell Into the Sea The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE's air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country. The first fell outside the country's territorial… pic.twitter.com/medXz9VoXy — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 18, 2026

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE remained on high alert and was fully prepared to deal with any potential threats.

"The Ministry of Defence affirms that it remains on high alert and fully prepared to address any threats, and to respond firmly to any attempt aiming to undermine the security of the UAE, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability, and protects its interests and national capabilities," the post read.

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The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea. The Ministry of Defence affirms its readiness to respond to any threats and to resolutely counter any… pic.twitter.com/Hu7GkHXmJx — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 18, 2026

"The public is urged to obtain all information from official authorities in the country and to avoid rumours and misinformation," it added.

The development comes amid renewed tensions in the Gulf region, with Iran expanding its military operations towards US allies, as the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in June to open channels for technical talks aimed at ending the West Asia conflict, expired on Monday. (ANI)

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