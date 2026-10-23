UAE closes all beaches in Umm Al Quwain after tanker oil spill detected

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily closed all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after detecting an oil spill from a tanker that has caused marine pollution, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said.

In a statement shared on X, the Ministry said the UAE's technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected the spill, prompting authorities to launch containment, cleanup and remediation operations in coordination with local and federal agencies.

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The Ministry also confirmed that oil-spill-related odours had been noticed in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, while assuring residents that the odours posed no health risks.

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"Immediately after the pollution was detected, in coordination with the relevant local and federal authorities, [the Ministry] began implementing measures to contain the pollution and cordon off the affected areas," the Ministry said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have temporarily shut all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain. The closures will remain in effect until technical teams complete their assessments and identify the necessary measures to ensure public safety and protect the marine environment.

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The Ministry said cleanup and remediation work was underway to limit environmental damage. Coastal surveys, monitoring operations and technical assessments are continuing across Umm Al Quwain to determine the extent of the pollution and assess its impact on the marine ecosystem.

The authorities are also coordinating efforts to safeguard the affected coastline and implement additional measures based on the findings of the ongoing assessments.

The Ministry urged fishermen and other sea users to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities and refrain from fishing in areas affected by the pollution.

It also called on the public to obtain information through official channels and avoid spreading rumours, reaffirming its commitment to providing updates on the incident and the measures being taken.

The temporary closures and ongoing environmental assessments are part of precautionary efforts to contain the spill, limit its impact on coastal ecosystems and ensure the safety of the affected areas.

Further action will be determined based on the findings of technical teams as monitoring and remediation operations continue. (ANI)

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