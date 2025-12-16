DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UAE condemns drone attack on peacekeeping base in Kadugli, Sudan

UAE condemns drone attack on peacekeeping base in Kadugli, Sudan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:05 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the drone attack that targeted a logistics base of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in the city of Kadugli in the Republic of Sudan, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to members of the Bangladeshi contingent serving in the UNISFA.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of this heinous attack, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of attacks targeting peacekeeping forces, emphasizing that the targeting of UNISFA is in contravention of international law and the UN Security Council resolution 2802.

Advertisement

The Ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity with the UN international peacekeeping forces and the participating countries, affirming its support for international efforts aimed at maintaining security, stability, and peace, and at providing humanitarian assistance in conflict zones.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the interim government and people of Bangladesh, and to the UN, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts