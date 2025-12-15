DT
Home / World / UAE condemns in strongest terms terrorist attack at gathering in Sydney, Australia

UAE condemns in strongest terms terrorist attack at gathering in Sydney, Australia

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred at a Jewish gathering in the city of Sydney, Australia, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Australia, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

