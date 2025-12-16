DT
Home / World / UAE condemns Israeli Cabinet's approval to establish 19 settlements in West Bank

UAE condemns Israeli Cabinet's approval to establish 19 settlements in West Bank

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli Cabinet's approval to establish and legalise 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, stressing that this step constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law, undermining efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territory. The Ministry warned that any attempt to annex the West Bank is categorically rejected, as it undermines the foundations of the two-state solution.

The Ministry further emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to revive the peace process and end illegal practices. It affirmed the UAE's commitment to promoting peace and justice and to safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people. The Ministry also called on the international community to uphold its legal and political responsibilities and to take the necessary measures to ensure security and stability for all peoples of the region. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

