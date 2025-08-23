DT
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 23 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the new Israeli settlement plan in the occupied West Bank and the ongoing large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated that these practices constitute grave violations of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, severely undermining regional and international efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and establish an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry further warned of the catastrophic consequences of continued aggression, including the escalating humanitarian suffering and the threat posed to regional security and stability.

The UAE renewed its call for the immediate cessation of settlement expansion and military operations, urging the international community to uphold its responsibilities in ending these violations and to work towards a credible political process that leads to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

