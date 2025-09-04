DT
UAE condemns Israeli targeting of peacekeeping forces in Lebanon

UAE condemns Israeli targeting of peacekeeping forces in Lebanon

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli military's grenade attacks near the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) positions in Lebanon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of the attack on international forces, emphasising that targeting peacekeeping missions is in contravention of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast position and unwavering support to Lebanon, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the important role of UNIFIL's peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

