UAE continues airdrop operations, sends 58 relief trucks to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, in coordination with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, continued its humanitarian airdrop missions over the Gaza Strip as part of the 'Birds of Goodness' initiative.

On July 30, the 57th airdrop was carried out, the fourth consecutive day of operations, targeting the most affected and hard-to-reach areas due to restricted ground access.

These efforts fall within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly amid ongoing security challenges that hinder overland aid delivery.

Since the initiative began, a total of 3,775 tonnes of food and relief supplies have been airdropped using 196 specialised aircraft, ensuring precision targeting and access to the most vulnerable populations.

In parallel, the UAE also delivered 58 humanitarian aid trucks today via multiple land crossings into Gaza. These trucks are part of a broader relief effort that includes the extension of a water pipeline from desalination plants, aiming to improve living conditions for the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

